Watch BTS’ V perform ‘Love Me Again’ live for the first time

BTS vocalist V has performed his new single ‘Love Me Again’ live for the first time.

Last week, the K-pop singer accompanied the release of his debut solo album ‘Layover’ with a special episode on Naver’s NPOP show. Naver has since uploaded V’s performances of his songs ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Love Me Again’ and ‘Slow Dancing’ on YouTube.

The performance opens with V singing his pre-release single ‘Rainy Days’ from a music studio set, before transitioning to an art studio-inspired stage filled with drawings and paintings as he performs ‘Love Me Again’, flanked by four backup singers.

Advertisement

Finally, V performs ‘Slow Dancing’ from a foggy stage, with dancers joining in for the song’s instrumental break. “Maybe we could be / Slow dancing, until the morning / We could be romancing / The night away,” he sings on the chorus of ‘Slow Dancing’.

In a four-star review of ‘Layover’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that V’s “debut album has survived his tough vetting process and it’s an engaging listen; one that makes artistic choices rather than commercial ones.”

With the release of ‘Layover’, V became the seventh and final BTS member to make his solo debut. For the release, the singer collaborated with Ador CEO and NewJeans’ creative director Min Hee-jin on its music, creative direction and music video production.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook previously shared that he aims to release his first mini-album by November this year. The vocalist made his official solo debut back in July with his single ‘Seven’ featuring American rapper Latto.