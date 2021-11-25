BTS’ V to contribute song for upcoming K-drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’

BTS member V is set to sing a new original song for the soundtrack of upcoming SBS series Our Beloved Summer.

Earlier today (November 25), South Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that the K-pop idol would be lending his voice to the upcoming K-drama series. Notably, Our Beloved Summer is set to star Parasite‘s Choi Woo-shik, who is known to be close friends with the singer.

The as-yet-unnamed track will be produced by music director Nam Hye-seung, who has previously worked on the original soundtracks of hits such as Goblin (2016), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Crash Landing On You (2019).

According to MyDaily, Nam had worked on the song with V in mind as early as its planning stages. Additionally, the upcoming release will also reportedly emphasise the singer’s warm vocal tone and ability, as well as play an important role in the series.

The upcoming song will mark V’s third appearance on the soundtrack of a K-drama, and his second solo contribution. Last year, the singer had sung the track ‘Sweet Night’ for Itaewon Class, which was led by Park Seo-joon.

V’s first-ever original soundtrack contribution was for the 2016 period drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, through which he also made his acting debut. He had released the duet ‘It’s Definitely You’ with fellow BTS member Jin for the series.

In other BTS news, Jin has set a new first on the Spotify Charts with ‘Yours’, his contribution to the soundtrack of the K-drama series Jirisan. Released on November 7, the track has since become the first song from a Korean OST to enter Spotify’s Top 50 Global Chart.

‘Yours’ has also topped various iTunes Charts around the world. According to Star News, the Jirisan theme song had hit Number One on iTunes in at least 82 regions, including the US, UK and Australia upon its release.