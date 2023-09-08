Watch BTS’ V’s mesmerising new visual for ‘Slow Dancing’

BTS vocalist V has released his debut album ‘Layover’ and a music video for ‘Slow Dancing’.

In the ‘Slow Dancing’ visual, the K-pop singer escapes to the ocean with a group of friends, swimming among jellyfish and dancing together on the beach. Later, he plays a video of a sailing ship on a projector, imagining them as pirates.

“Maybe we could be / Slow dancing, until the morning / We could be romancing / The night away,” V sings on the chorus of the new single.

BTS’ V also released his solo record ‘Layover’ at the same time, which contains pre-release singles ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’, along with new tracks ‘Blue’, ‘For Us’ and a piano version of ‘Slow Dancing’.

The new record’s music, creative direction and music video production were headed by Min Hee-jin, the CEO of Ador and creative director for girl group NewJeans. The singer had previously shared that Min’s work on f(x)’s 2013 album ‘Pink Tape’ was a “big inspiration”, and that he had reached out to her after recalling the release.

In a statement, V explained: “This is an album that has my personal preferences. There will be a lot of things to show. I prepared it while thinking that ARMY would be happy, so I hope you all look forward to it. You will be able to see solo artist V, which will show a new side and will be different from BTS’s V.”

Ahead of ‘Layover’’s arrival, the BTS singer also released his older solo songs – ‘Scenery’, ‘Winter Bear’ and ‘Snow Flower’ – on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music for the first time. The songs were previously only available on SoundCloud and YouTube.