BTS unveil dramatic teasers for upcoming webtoon ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’

BTS have released a teaser for ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’, an upcoming original webtoon.

In the new clip, the members of BTS reach out dramatically towards a moving ball of light while soundtracked by an epic instrumental. In the final scene, member Jimin turns around in surprise before the clip comes to an end.

‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’ will be an original webtoon created by Naver in collaboration with HYBE Labels. It is due out in January 2022 and will be available via Webtoon.com.

In addition, the official Twitter account for ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’ has also released teaser images of BTS, each accompanied with cryptic phrase related to the concept of fate. “Fate is the path that you discover among the countless forks in the road,” reads the caption accompanying a teaser image of member Jin.

운명은 수없이 펼쳐진 갈래 속에서 결국 자신의 선택으로 찾아낸 하나의 길

Fate is the path that you discover among the countless forks in the road

運命は数知れない分かれ道の中、結局自分の選択により探し出した一つの道#BTS #방탄소년단#7FATES #7FATES_HYBE pic.twitter.com/oILtUnQjGG — 7FATES: CHAKHO by HYBE (@7Fates_CHAKHO) December 13, 2021

The upcoming webcomic will be set in the near-future with fantasy elements drawn from the tiger hunters, or chakhogapsa, of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty. Together, the seven members whose fates are destined to intertwine face trials and tribulations as they attempt to track down the elusive tiger.

‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’ is part of a previously announced agreement between HYBE and Naver Webtoon, to produce original stories starring artists under the entertainment company. Other upcoming stories featuring members of ENHYPEN and TXT, titled ‘Dark Moon’ and ‘The Star Seekers’ respectively, have also been announced.

Naver had previously collaborated with BTS back in 2019 on ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.0: Save Me’. The webtoon followed seven characters, based off the members of BTS, and comprised 15 chapters set in the “BTS Universe” established in the boyband’s earlier music videos.