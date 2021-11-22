BTS win Artist Of The Year at AMAs 2021: “This whole thing is a miracle”

BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight, including the top prize of Artist Of The Year.

The record-breaking Korean group also collected the awards for Favourite Pop Duo Or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

BTS were nominated alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd for Artist Of The Year. Fans in the audience chanted their name in the lead-up to their name being called as the award’s winner.

Accepting the award, the group’s leader RM said they were “truly honoured to be on this stage with such amazing, tremendous artists”. He also reflected on the band’s journey since their first AMAs appearance in 2017, saying: “Four years ago, we had our first ever TV live performance on this stage, AMAs, it was ‘DNA’. We were too excited and nervous at the time and it’s been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the awesome [honour] of standing here and receiving this award – except you, ARMY.”

He continued: “Seven boys from Korea united by a love for music met the love and support from all the ARMYs all over the world. This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we’ll never take this for granted. Thank you so much.”

Rapper Suga added in Korean [per fan translations]: “Four years ago we made our US television debut at the AMAs. We had no idea we would receive Artist Of The Year. I believe this is all thanks to ARMY. Thank you ARMY!”

Singer Jungkook also addressed the room, saying BTS “just wanted to make people happy with our music”. “We believe this award opens the beginning of our new chapter,” he added. “The past few years we learned that each and every moment is precious so, in 2022, we wanna focus on…” His thought remained unfinished as Jin moved him away from the microphone.

Lastly, V added: “I am deeply touched by this award. I so appreciate your love. Thank you ARMY, thank you AMAs. Thank you, we purple you.”

Earlier in the night, accepting the award for Favourite Pop Song, Jungkook said: “‘Butter’ is a special song to us. We hope it makes you feel ‘smooth like butter’.”

Jimin and RM also thanked the AMAs and fans for the award, while the latter explained their intentions with the track was to “put out positive energy in spite of these hard times”. “This award truly proves that this song reaches many people’s hearts, which we’ll never take for granted,” the rapper added.

While accepting the award for Favourite Pop Duo Or Group, rapper J-hope said: “Thank you ARMY and thank you AMAs so much for this. Wow. For three years in a row – wow, wow!”

Singer Jin added: “This is all possible thanks to ARMY. You’re our universe.” RM finished the speech by saying: “It took four years to be on this stage to get this trophy – thank you so much and actually this means to us even more because we’re actually a boyband from Korea who just got united by our love for music. All we want to do is just spread love, good vibes and energy through music and performance. Without you guys, ARMY, it could have never done nothing. Thank you so much, appreciate it, thank you.”

During the first part of the ceremony, BTS also performed live with Coldplay, airing their collaboration ‘My Universe’ together for the first time.

Other winners at the AMAs tonight include Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Doja Cat and more.