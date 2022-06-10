BTS drop sentimental music video for new single, ‘Yet To Come’

BTS have released the music video for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, the title track of their new compilation album ‘Proof’.

The visual opens with Jungkook sitting alone in a desert, looking out into the vast open land. It then cuts to the septet sitting together as they perform ‘Yet To Come’, which finds the boyband looking back at their nine-year-long career so far.

It later cuts to individual shots of BTS performing their different parts, before they reunite and run towards a yellow school bus in the middle of nowhere. “Yeah the past was honestly the best / But my best is what comes next,” the boyband sing on ‘Yet To Come’.

‘Yet To Come’ is the lead single from BTS’ new anthology album ‘Proof’, which was released at the same time. The record is a 48-track compilation that includes many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’.

In addition, the physical-only third disc of ‘Proof’ will house several unreleased demo versions of the septet’s group and solo tracks. Apart from demo versions of ‘Jump’, ‘Boy In Luv’ and ‘I Need U’, it will also feature solo demo versions of hits ‘Spring Day’ and ‘DNA’.

The third disc is also set to include a studio version of ‘Tony Montana’ that features vocals from member Jimin. ‘Tony Montana’ was first released by member Suga, under the stage name Agust D, as part of his namesake mixtape in 2016.

BTS are also set to launch pop-up stores in New York City and Los Angeles to coincide with the release of their ‘Proof’. The pop-ups will be located on 700 N. Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood, California, and on 104 Charlton Street in New York. Both locations will be open daily from 12pm through to 7pm, however operating hours may be subject to change.