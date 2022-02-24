Budjerah announces ‘Conversations’ EP, shares new single ‘What Should I Do?’

Budjerah has shared his first new single for the year, a mellow release titled ‘What Should I Do?’.

Arriving today (February 25), the track flirts with ’80s sounding synth and glittery production, Budjerah’s buttery voice tying it all together. He sings of feeling disconnected from people around him, asking “What should I do? / What would you do? / When you’re all alone in a crowded room”.

The single’s official music video also dropped, directed by Mick Soiza and produced by Kat Scott. The clip gives life to Budjerah’s lyrics, following the singer as he pulls away from his bubbly group of friends.

Watch it below.

Announcing the new single on social media earlier this week, Budjerah revealed that it was set to appear on a new forthcoming EP, produced by longtime collaborators Matt Corby and Chris Collins. The EP, titled ‘Conversations’, will also feature other previously released cuts ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ and ‘Talk’, with MAY-A.

“These songs speak about the last year – about me figuring out what’s important,” Budjerah said in a press statement.

He also shared news of his first-ever world tour, which will kick off with a run of Australian headline shows and festival appearances from March to July this year. He’ll then be heading to Europe, the UK and the US throughout May and June, with some shows in support of Vance Joy. Tickets for the events can be found here.

Budjerah released his debut self-titled EP last year, which later saw him win the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award at the 2021 ARIAs. He was also nominated for Best New Australian Act at BandLab’s NME Awards.

Budjerah’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 5 – Sandstone Point, This That Festival

Saturday 12 – Newcastle, This That Festival

Sunday 13 – Newtown, King Street Festival

Saturday 19 – Oakleigh, Live At Warrawee

Friday 25 – Brunswick Heads, Great Southern Nights

Saturday 26 – Hobart, Party In The Apocalypse

APRIL

Sunday 3 – Fingal, Awaken Festival

Saturday 9 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Friday 15 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

Friday 22 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 29 – Gootchie, Jungle Love Festival

Saturday 30 – Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory

JULY

Saturday 23 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass