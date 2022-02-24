Budjerah announces ‘Conversations’ EP, shares new single ‘What Should I Do?’

Budjerah has shared his first new single for the year, a mellow release titled ‘What Should I Do?’.
Arriving today (February 25), the track flirts with ’80s sounding synth and glittery production, Budjerah’s buttery voice tying it all together. He sings of feeling disconnected from people around him, asking “What should I do? / What would you do? / When you’re all alone in a crowded room”.
The single’s official music video also dropped, directed by Mick Soiza and produced by Kat Scott. The clip gives life to Budjerah’s lyrics, following the singer as he pulls away from his bubbly group of friends.
Watch it below.
Announcing the new single on social media earlier this week, Budjerah revealed that it was set to appear on a new forthcoming EP, produced by longtime collaborators Matt Corby and Chris Collins. The EP, titled ‘Conversations’, will also feature other previously released cuts ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ and ‘Talk’, with MAY-A.
“These songs speak about the last year – about me figuring out what’s important,” Budjerah said in a press statement.
He also shared news of his first-ever world tour, which will kick off with a run of Australian headline shows and festival appearances from March to July this year. He’ll then be heading to Europe, the UK and the US throughout May and June, with some shows in support of Vance Joy. Tickets for the events can be found here.
Budjerah released his debut self-titled EP last year, which later saw him win the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award at the 2021 ARIAs. He was also nominated for Best New Australian Act at BandLab’s NME Awards.
Budjerah’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:
MARCH
Friday 5 – Sandstone Point, This That Festival
Saturday 12 – Newcastle, This That Festival
Sunday 13 – Newtown, King Street Festival
Saturday 19 – Oakleigh, Live At Warrawee
Friday 25 – Brunswick Heads, Great Southern Nights
Saturday 26 – Hobart, Party In The Apocalypse
APRIL
Sunday 3 – Fingal, Awaken Festival
Saturday 9 – Adelaide, Jive Bar
Friday 15 – Melbourne, The Night Cat
Friday 22 – Brisbane, The Zoo
Friday 29 – Gootchie, Jungle Love Festival
Saturday 30 – Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory
JULY
Saturday 23 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass