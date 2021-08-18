Budjerah announces deluxe version of debut self-titled EP

Budjerah has announced a special edition of his debut self-titled EP, which arrived earlier this year.

Set to arrive on August 27, the new release will include the EP’s four original tracks, as well as four new additions, including covers of Lauryn Hill’s ‘His Eye is On the Sparrow’ and Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change is Gonna Come’.

The EP’s album cover was painted by Budjerah’s uncle, and explains how the Bundjalung singer got his name.

“In my culture, we get our names from what’s happening when we’re born,” said Budjerah in a statement shared to his social media.

“I was born at 6.04am just as the sun started to rise, so I was called Budjerah, which means ‘first light’. The man in the painting is my Uncle, he was at the beach fishing when I was born and he caught a lot of fish that morning, so they called me Julum, which means ‘fish’.”

Following the release of Budjerah’s debut EP in March, he went on to release a second EP, ‘Live At Rainbow Valley’, months later. Recorded at mentor Matt Corby‘s studio, it contained a live rendition of each of the previous EP’s four tracks, with guest features from Ngaiire, Ainslie Wills, JK-47 and Stevan.

The singer has also collaborated with electronic act PNAU, on the track ‘Stranger Love’.

The ‘Budjerah’ deluxe edition tracklist is:

1. ‘Because Of Her [Live]’

2. ‘Why [Live]’

3. ‘A Change is Gonna Come [Live]’

4. ‘His Eye is on the Sparrow [Live]’

5. ‘Missing You’

6. ‘Higher’

7. ‘Shoulda Coulda’

8. ‘Pyro’