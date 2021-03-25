Budjerah announces national tour, drops video for single ‘Higher’

Ahead of the release of his self-titled debut EP this Friday (March 25), Budjerah has announced a national tour.

Set to take place across May and June, Budjerah’s first national tour will see the 19-year-old songwriter embark on seven-date run across Australia. Full dates below.

To mark the announcement, Budjerah has released the official music video for his latest single, ‘Higher’.

With the single originally dropping last month, the music video for ‘Higher’ sees the Coodjinburra singer-songwriter present a disco-infused energy to the Mick Soiza-directed clip.

In a press release, Budjerah said, he “wanted to make the music video for ‘Higher’ super fun to match the energy of the song.

“Higher is an ode to fun, it’s a celebration of happiness when life is stress and worry free.”

Watch it below:

‘Higher’ follows on from Budjerah’s debut single, ‘Missing You’, which landed the nunber one spot on triple j’s airplay chart upon its release. Both songs are set to feature on tomorrow’s debut EP, which was produced by Matt Corby.

On the recording process and working with Corby, Budjerah said, “In my music, I think of how I’m going to use my voice as an instrument before the melody and anything else.

“Matt is classically trained, so he pushed me vocally. We both really like the real, organic sounds of instruments.”

Budjerah headline tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 14 – Adelaide, The Grace Emily

Saturday 15 – Fremantle, Mojos

Friday 21 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Friday 28 – Sydney, The Lansdowne



JUNE

Friday 4 – Byron, Byron Theatre

Saturday 5 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Sunday 6 – Brisbane, The Triffid