Budjerah, BLESSED, Ninajirachi announced for new Sydney Opera House digital series

The Sydney Opera House has launched a new digital concert series titled Liminal, comprising performances from eight Australian acts.

The Liminal music film series was recorded in the Opera House’s Joan Sutherland Theatre, with each artist performing in front of a 360-degree canvas that effectively converted the space into a lightbox. Acts taking part in the series include emerging R&B artist Budjerah, singer-rapper and guitarist BLESSED, DJ Ninajirachi, The Necks and Springtime member Chris Abrahams, and producer Young Franco, among others.

The Liminal series is free to live-stream through the Sydney Opera House’s appropriately titled platform Stream, as well as its Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The venue’s head of digital programming, Stuart Buchanan, said the program’s title takes its name from the transitional stage between pandemic restrictions and post-lockdown conditions.

“As we move into a post-lockdown world, we do so with a mix of trepidation and excitement, hovering in a state between before and after,” he said in a statement. “Whilst this ‘liminal’ space can feel unsettling, it nonetheless highlights new approaches to old endeavours. Liminal talks directly to this state.”

The Liminal series program:

NOVEMBER

Friday 12 – Budjerah

Saturday 13 – BLESSED

Thursday 18 – Liz Martin

Friday 19 – Ninajirachi

Saturday 20 – EGOISM

Thursday 25 – Chris Abrahams

Friday 26 – Maina Doe

Saturday 27 – Young Franco