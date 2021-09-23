Budjerah joins forces with MAY-A on new pop single ‘Talk’

Singer-songwriter Budjerah has teamed up with fellow rising act MAY-A on his new single ‘Talk’.

‘Talk’ continues Budjerah’s affinity for blending pop with R&B and gospel influences. The single was co-produced by Chris Collins and Budjerah’s frequent collaborator Matt Corby, and marks Budjerah’s first release since signing to Warner in the US.

“’Talk’ came about from a conversation with MAY-A [where] we were just talking about how a lot of people would rather text than call,” Budjerah said in a statement.

“It’s inspired by the fact that a lot of problems in our lives could be solved by talking openly and honestly, face-to-face, instead of hiding behind screens or lying.”

‘Talk’ is accompanied by a fittingly retro-style music video, directed by Bourtney Crookes. Watch the clip below:

Budjerah released his self-titled debut EP back in March. Following the EP’s release, the artist shared an accompanying live EP, ‘Live At Rainbow Valley’, which contained a live rendition of each of the original record’s four tracks, with guest features from Ngaiire, Ainslie Wills, JK-47 and Stevan.

A deluxe edition of his debut EP was released last month featuring four new additions, including covers of Lauryn Hill’s ‘His Eye is On the Sparrow’ and Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change is Gonna Come’.

‘Talk’ is Budjerah’s second collaborative single for the year, following from his track with PNAU, ‘Stranger Love’.

MAY-A released her debut EP, ‘Don’t Kiss Ur Friends’ last month. Speaking to NME, the singer explained how her songwriting was inspired by a year-long romance she had.

“[It] started about her, then I realised that it was more about me,” she said.

“So it’s super awkward, but super funny. I wrote half the EP about being in love with her, then other songs like ‘Swing Of Things’ is about being in social situations without her – not having that crutch.”