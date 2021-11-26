Budjerah reflects on teenage heartbreak in new single ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’

Budjerah has released new single ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’, days out from his first ARIA Award win.

The soulful single sees Budjerah dwell on a past relationship while a retro-inspired R&B bassline and light percussion blends seamlessly with more contemporary, neo-soul piano chords.

Listen to ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ below:

In a statement, Budjerah described the track as his “teenage heartbreak song”, explaining how he deals with rough situations.

“If I’m ever having a tough time I like to go home and get into the ocean, whether it’s surfing or just diving under for a few seconds, it helps me get out of my own head,” he said.

“It’s also about wanting to be with someone in particular, someone that takes up that space in your head ‘But I still keep you inside‘.”

‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ follows on from his collaborative single with MAY-A, ‘Talk’, back in September.

At the ARIAs on Wednesday night (November 24), Budjerah took out the inaugural Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award. In a teary acceptance speech, the artist said though he’d only met Gudinski twice, the late Mushroom Group founder “opened so many doors” for him.

The ARIA win capped off a non-stop year for the singer-songwriter, who released his debut self-titled EP in March, an accompanying live EP two months later, and a deluxe version of his debut EP in August. Budjerah will also tour nationally in the second half of next year supporting Vance Joy.