Budjerah releases ‘Live At Rainbow Valley’ EP featuring Matt Corby and more

New South Wales singer-songwriter Budjerah has followed up the recent release of his eponymous debut EP with a new collection of live recordings.

The EP, ‘Live At Rainbow Valley’, was recorded at mentor Matt Corby’s titular studio and features a live rendition of each of the four tracks on Budjerah’s earlier record. In addition to Corby, fellow artists Ngaiire, Ainslie Wills, JK-47 and Stevan feature on the new EP.

“The original idea for this project was just do a live version of ‘Missing You’ and have Matt Corby be a feature. But I started to think more on it and I thought ‘Why don’t we do the whole EP and get a different person to feature on each song?’,” Budjerah said in a statement.

“I’ve been a fan of Ngaiire and Ainslie’s music for such a long time, and JK-47 and Stevan are killing it right now. It’s been an honour to collaborate, they’ve all brought something unique to each of the songs. I’m so excited to share it.”

Budjerah released his self-titled debut EP back in March. Speaking to NME around the time of its release, the 19-year-old explained how most of his inspiration stems mainly from his experiences as a teenager.

“When I’ve gone to writing sessions I’ve just let whatever come out. I just can’t hide it. I’m a very open person and I find it hard to lie and hold emotions in,” he said.

The new live EP’s arrival also marks the first day of Budjerah’s national tour. Kicking off in Adelaide tonight (May 14), the singer will also head through Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney, Byron and Gold Coast before finishing up in Brisbane.