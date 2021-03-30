Bugs announce national ‘Diamond’ tour

Brisbane trio Bugs have announced they’ll tour behind latest single ‘Diamond’ later this year.

The tour will kick off in May, with stops in Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne before wrapping up with a hometown show in early June. Support on all four shows will come from Teenage Joans and Melaleuca.

See dates and details below. Tickets are on sale this Thursday April 1, with a pre-sale via the band’s mailing list tomorrow morning.

Their first single for the year, ‘Diamond’ arrived earlier this month, following on from 2020’s ‘Old Youth Feeling’ and ‘Can’t Get Enough’.

“‘Diamond’ is about modern society’s obsession with status; acquisition of assets prioritised over humanity and empathy,” the band’s Connor Brooker explained at the time.

“‘It pokes fun at the lifestyle choices of people who pursue such vain fulfilment. I’ve always thought someone whose self esteem runs in parity with the need to purchase things must be lacking in fundamental quality. I can’t imagine feeding capitalism based on insecurity grows a personality of much substance.”

Last year also saw the band share a much-loved rendition of Mallrat‘s ‘Charlie’ for triple j’s Like a Version, coming in at #91 on this year’s Hottest 100 as a result.

Bugs’ 2021 ‘Diamond’ single launch tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 28 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

JUNE

Friday 4 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 5 – Brisbane, The Tivoli