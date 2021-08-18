Bugs go deep on new single ‘Decisions, Commitments and Plans’

Brisbane band Bugs have shared their second single of 2021, entitled ‘Decisions, Commitments and Plans’.

The track, released today (August 18), follows on from ‘Diamond’, which the band released earlier this year. It was premiered by triple j on their Good Nights program last night, prior to its official release. As with most of the band’s material, it was largely tracked, recorded and mixed by the band themselves.

Listen to ‘Decisions, Commitments and Plans’ below:

Connor Brooker, the band’s lead singer and guitarist, has described the new song as “a slow, sad song about struggling to see things through”. He also added that he believes that it is his “favourite Bugs single that we’ve ever put out”.

The song was first performed live on the band’s recent national tour in support of ‘Diamond’, which saw support from Adelaide’s Teenage Joans and Brisbane’s Melaleuca. Brooker performed the song solo, with the studio version of the single adding a full-band arrangement alongside bassist Jordan Brunoli and drummer Brock Weston.

The band are scheduled to perform a one-off headlining show at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre this coming November, as part of the venue’s Open Season program. Tickets for the show are on sale now via the Princess Theatre’s website.