BUGS release new single ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Brisbane trio BUGS have released their first music of 2020 today (April 15), titled ‘Can’t Get Enough’. Listen to it below:

In a press statement, frontman Connor Brooker said: “[‘Can’t Get Enough’ is] about the cycle of how our entitlement feeds our addiction, leading us in the pursuit of an unattainable goal or horizon.

“When I first started writing the song, it was specifically about attention in an intimate context…but as it evolved I felt like it better suited a broader representation of greed in modern society.”

“If you’re searching for something better, that implies you don’t appreciate the things that you have. Maybe the grass looks greener on the other side because you haven’t watered your yard..? I guess I just wished people were more mindful of their vices, and how they affect their choices, myself included,” he continued.

‘Can’t Get Enough’ follows the drop of their second album, ‘Self Help’, in 2019. They’re also locked in to support WAAX on a national tour later this year after it was postponed from March to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BUGS also made their triple j Like A Version debut last year, with a performance of fellow Brisbanite Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’.