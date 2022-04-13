Built To Spill announce first new album in seven years, ‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’

Built To Spill have shared details of their first album in seven years, ‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’ alongside the release of new single, ‘Gonna Lose’, and tour dates – buy tickets here.

The Idaho band’s last album was 2015’s ‘Untethered Moon’. ‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’, the group’s first release through Sub Pop, arrives on September 9.

‘Gonna Lose’ is the first taste of the band’s new record, which is accompanied by a psychedelic animated video directed by Jordan Minkoff and animated by him and Lee McClure. Watch it below.

Per Pitchfork, the album was produced by the band’s guitarist/lead vocalist Doug Martsch, who also mixed the album with Lê Almeida, João Casaes and Josh Lewis. The collaboration between Martsch, Almeida and Casaes began during some Brazilian tour dates.

“’Making When the Wind Forgets Your Name’ was such a great experience,” Martsch said in a statement. “I had an incredible time traveling and recording with Almeida and Casaes. I also learned so much about Brazilian culture and music while creating it.

“My Portuguese was terrible when I first met Almeida and Casaes, but by the end of the year it was even worse.”

‘When The Wind Forgets Your Name’ tracklist:

01. ‘Gonna Lose’

02. ‘Fool’s Gold’

03. ‘Understood’

04. ‘Elements’

05. ‘Rock Steady’

06. ‘Spiderweb’

07. ‘Never Alright’

08. ‘Alright’

09. ‘Comes A Day’

Additionally, Built to Spill have announced more than 70 shows taking place from this through to the autumn. The tour kicks off tonight (April 13) at Chicago’s House of Blues in support of Jawbreaker for a four-night set of performances, and ends in September in Salt Lake City, UT at Metro Music Hall.

Oruã, Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, Wetface, Blood Lemon, The French Tips, Sunbathe, Distant Family, and Braided Waves are included in the list of supporters for select shows.

Built to Spill 2022 tour dates:

APRIL

13 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues **

14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues **

15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues **

16 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues **

20 – Reno, NV – The Holland Project ^ !

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Rockstar Bar ^ !

22 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^ !

23 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^ !

24 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theater ^ !

25 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad ^ !

27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre ^ !

28 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^ !

29 – Austin, TX – Mohawk ^ !

30 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger ^ !

MAY

01 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^ !

02 – New Orleans, LA – Republic New Orleans ^ !

04 – Nashville, TN – Basement East ^ !

05 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse ^ !

06 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Tavern ^ !

07 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre ^ !

08 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle ^ !

10 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry ^ !

11 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer # %

12 – Washington, DC – 930 Club # %

13 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall # %

14 – Boston, MA – Paradise # %

15 – Pawtucket, RI -The Met # %

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl # %

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl # %

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls # %

20 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi # %

21- Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall + $

22 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe & Brewery + $

24 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall + $

25 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers + $

26 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room + $

27 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theater + $

28 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater + $

29 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater + $

JUNE

03 – Hood River, OR – The Ruins add support

JULY

23 – Carnation, WA – Timber! Festival

30 – Stanley, ID – Sawtooth Family Gathering

AUGUST

06 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

07 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

11 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge ^ @

12 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM ^ @

13 – Billings, MT – The Pub Station ^ @

15 – Fargo, ND – The Hall @ FBC ^ @

16 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^ @

17 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater ^ @

18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^ @

19 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^ @

20 – Louisville, KY – Headliner’s Music Hall ^ @

22 – Cincinnati, OH – Woodward Theater ^ @

23 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop ^ @

24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall %

25 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre # %

26 – Portland, ME – State Theatre # %

27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall # %

29 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground # %

30 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts # %

SEPTEMBER

02 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live # %

03 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony # %

04 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest # %

06 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre * =

07 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine * =

08 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater * =

09 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall * =

10 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live * =

11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room * =

13 – Orlando, FL – The Social * =

14 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits * =

15 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall * =

16 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn Birmingham * =

17 – Memphis, TN – Growler’s * =

18 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom * =

19 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag * =

20 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note * =

21 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater * =

23 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater * =

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall * =

* w/ Orua

^ w/ Prism Bitch

! w/ Itchy Kitty

# w/ Wetface

% w/ Blood Lemon

+ w/ Sunbathe

$ w/ Distant Family

@ w/ Braided Waves