Bullant shares new EP and music video, ‘Sensitive Crap Opera’

Bullant – the solo project of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard guitarist Joey Walker – has shared his second two-song EP on Bandcamp in two weeks, entitled ‘Sensitive Crap Opera’.

Walker also shared a music video for the title track, made by PHC Films (Chunky Shrapnel). The grainy, monochrome and slow-motion clip sees an anonymous pair of hands pour out a baggie of white powder, and cut it into snortable lines with a credit card. Watch it below:

The two new tracks – ‘Sensitive Crap Opera’ and ‘Eddie’ – follow the two-track EP ‘German People’, released last week, and continues its lo-fi techno sound. Stream or purchase the new EPs at a pay-what-you-want rate on Bullant’s Bandcamp page here.

Upon the release of Bullant’s 2018 debut album, ‘Tyson Crying’, Walker described it as “a techno record made with a demo version of Reason and an Ableton crack”.

Last month, King Gizzard released a new documentary titled RATTY, focusing on the recording process of their 2019 album ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’.

Produced by PHC Films and shot and edited by John Angus Stewart, the film was available to purchase for a one-week period, with proceeds going to a number of racial justice organisations around the country.