Bullant shares new EP, music video for ‘German People’

Bullant – the solo project of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard guitarist Joey Walker – has shared a new two-song EP titled ‘German People’ on Bandcamp today.

The new songs follow ‘Tyson, Crying’, the debut album from Walker under his Bullant moniker, recorded in 2018 and released earlier this year. “It’s pretty much a techno record made with a demo version of Reason and an Ableton crack,” Walker said of the project upon its announcement.

The new songs – ‘German People’ and ‘Orange Baby’ – have a similarly lo-fi, electronic dance aesthetic to them.

To coincide with the release, Walker has shared a music video for the EP’s title track. The video, made by PHC Films, opens with a slew of Google Image results for ‘bullant’ before cycling through the results for ‘german people’.

You can check it out below:

Head to the Bullant Bandcamp page here to stream and download the EP.

Last month, King Gizzard released a new documentary titled RATTY, focusing on the recording process of their 2019 album ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’.

Produced by PHC Films and shot and edited by John Angus Stewart, the film was available to purchase for a one-week period, with proceeds going to a number of racial justice organisations around the country.