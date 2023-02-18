Bully enlists Soccer Mommy for new single ‘Lose You’

Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno) has teamed up with Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) for her latest single, ‘Lose You’.

In a press release, Bognanno said of the collaborative effort: “When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy.”

As for the song’s themes, Bognanno added: “Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

Have a listen to ‘Lose You’ below:

‘Lose You’ comes as the second single Bognanno has dropped since releasing her third album as Bully – 2020’s ‘SUGAREGG’ – following the release of ‘Just For Love’ in December 2021. In a four-star review of ‘SUGAREGG’, NME’s Dannii Leivers wrote that it “stays firmly in that distorted sweet spot” of “sweet-and-sour grunge, deliriously indebted to frayed ’90s alt and Seattle-inspired fuzz-pop”.