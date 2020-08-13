Bully release final single ‘Prism’ ahead of album release

Bully have shared their final single, ‘Prism’, ahead of their forthcoming album release.

The track premiered alongside a music video edited by Rob Pascolo. Watch it below:

The track is lifted from Bully’s upcoming third album, ‘SUGAREGG’, which is slated for an August 21 release via Sub Pop. The album was produced and engineered by John Congleton, known for his work with Sleater-Kinney and St. Vincent.

The track follows the band’s previous three singles, ‘Hours and Hours‘, ‘Every Tradition‘ and ‘Where To Start’.

“There was change that needed to happen and it happened on this record,” said Bully vocalist Alicia Bognanno.

“Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved.”

‘SUGAREGG’ is the first record made by the band since Bognanno found the proper medication for her bipolar disorder.

“This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” she said in an earlier statement.

“I hope the happy go lucky/fuck-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

Bognanno recently performed a handful of tracks as part of a livestream organised by US radio station KEXP. She performed numbers from ‘SUGAREGG’, a cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’ and discussed the creative process behind the album with radio host Abbie Gobeli.