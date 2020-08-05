Bully share new single ‘Hours and Hours’

Nashville rockers Bully have dropped their third single, ‘Hours and Hours’, from their upcoming album.

Listen to the track below:

The new cut is lifted from the band’s forthcoming third studio album, ‘SUGAREGG’. The album is slated for an August 21 release via Sub Pop.

In a press release, Bully vocalist Alicia Bognanno said the song was about rebuilding her relationship with her mother.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship,” Bognanno said in a statement.

“She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen. Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very first person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life.

“I realize now how similar we are and how that probably had everything to do with why we had a difficult time with each other growing up. I wish I knew sooner how much we could relate but am eternally grateful that we have figured it out now and I’m just so thankful to be on good terms, I love her dearly.”

‘Hours and Hours’ follows the band’s last single, ‘Every Tradition’, which dropped earlier last month.

‘SUGAREGG’ was co-produced between John Congleton and Bognanno and mastered by Heba Kadry. The album was recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Ontario.