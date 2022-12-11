Bumpy shares new single ‘Hide & Seek’, announces debut EP ‘Morning Sun’

Bumpy has returned with her third single for the year – the silky and slow-burning ‘Hide & Seek’ – alongside a slew of information on her forthcoming debut EP.

In a press release, the Naarm/Melbourne-based soul artist and Noongar woman explained that her new single “has lived in many different forms” over the two years that she’s spent performing it as Bumpy. “From playing it solo, duo, trio to full band,” she continued, “it has been a really enjoyable time arranging it to be recorded, trying to reflect more of the live band’s sound.”

On a conceptual front, Bumpy noted that the song “follows the playfulness of desire and the feelings of getting caught up in temptation”.

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Hide & Seek’ below:

‘Hide & Seek’ follows on from previous singles ‘Return Home’ and ‘Leave It All Behind’, which arrived respectively in May and July of this year. All three songs will appear on Bumpy’s debut EP as a solo artist, titled ‘Morning Sun’ and slated for release on January 27 via Astral People Recordings.

The EP was self-produced by Bumpy, mixed by Theo Carbo and mastered by Lachlan Carrick. According to the aforementioned press release, the record “celebrates community and examines the duality of human nature, balancing effortless style and restless substance”.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Morning Sun’ below, then pre-save it on Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music here.

Advertisement

1. ‘Waiting Game’

2. ‘Return Home’

3. ‘Leave It All Behind’

4. ‘Morning Sun’

5. ‘Hide & Seek’

Fans will able to hear the new songs performed live at next year’s NinchFest, where Bumpy is slated to perform on Saturday February 11 alongside the likes of Birdz, William Crighton, DJ Dexter (formerly of The Avalanches), Peter Bibby and Nice Biscuit.

Last month, Bumpy – who also fronts the neo-soul band Squid Nebula – linked up with a cohort of her First Nations artists (including DOBBY, Emma Donovan, Emily Wurramara, Kee’ahn, DRMNGNOW and Fred Leone) to produce ‘Forever 15’, a song released in the memory of the late Cassius Turvey.