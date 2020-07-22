Burger Records to shut down after allegations of sexual misconduct

California label Burger Records has announced it will completely shut down, overturning an initial decision to rebrand and revamp leadership following allegations of sexual misconduct.

As NME reported yesterday (July 21), Burger’s employees and artists were recently named in multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. An Instagram account with the handle @Lured_By_Burger_Records posted stories and allegations from various individuals.

“Burger Records is responsible for curating a culture built on pedophilic tendencies and teenage fetishization, allowing predators access to the thousands of teenagers paying $$$ to go to their nearly-daily shows being held,” a statement from the account read.

In response, Burger released a statement announcing several leadership changes, namely the resignation of co-founder and president Lee Rickard, co-founder Sean Bohrman moving into a “transitional” role and Jessa Zapor-Gray becoming interim president.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the label will instead close entirely after Zapor-Gray chose to no longer take on the interim president role.

“When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the Burger and indie music scenes was worth the risk,” she said in a statement.

When contacted by Pitchfork, Bohrman confirmed the label would no longer go ahead with the rebrand, instead choosing to shut. All music from the label will eventually be pulled from streaming services, and bands can re-upload their tracks if they so choose.

Burger’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages have since been taken down.

Yesterday, Oakland’s Total Trash Productions, the promoters behind the Burger Boogaloo festival, said it had cut ties with Burger Records, choosing to proceed with the event under a different name.

The label also said it would change its name to BRGR RECS to signify a new chapter and establish a women-focused imprint, BRGRRRL.

“We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part,” the statement read.

“We are sorry that we did not actively monitor this behaviour well enough to make the Burger music scene safer for you.”