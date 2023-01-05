Watch the trailer for ‘Burn Gently’, a new documentary about Australian hip hop

A trailer has been released for Burn Gently, an upcoming documentary about Australian hip hop featuring interviews with Sampa the Great, Barkaa, Bliss N Eso and many more.

The trailer to Burn Gently, which arrived today (January 5), strings together snippets of talking-head interviews with a who’s who of Aussie hip hop, including 360, Drapht, Suffa of Hilltop Hoods, Joelistics, Jimblah, DRMNGNOW, Urthboy and more.

According to the trailer, the independent doco looks set to cover a wide topics that range from generational gaps in hip hop, the educational and eye-opening nature of the genre, and how struggle and complex societal issues are threaded into the music.

Featured in the documentary, according to its description, are over 35 artists including Baker Boy, Genesis Owusu, L-FRESH THE LION and Thundamentals. Besides artists, the doco also hears from industry figures including Hau Latukefu (formerly of triple j), photographer Michelle Grace Hunder and Northside Records owner Chris Gill.

Watch it here:

Burn Gently will premiere at Cinema Nova in Melbourne on March 23 and tour cinemas around the country.

It was directed by Sensible Antixx – himself a hip hop artist and also the director of an artist and event management company – produced by Hideaway Productions and co-produced by N’fa Jones.

“We’ve worked hard at building our network and crafting a narrative that covers both the positive and negative of how hip hop is perceived and engaged with in Australia,” Sensible Antixx said in a statement, per triple j.

“An opportunity not to tell what hip hop IS… [but] discussing how it’s been, where it’s going and all that’s in between.”

The documentary, which has funding from Australia Council, Creative Victoria, the City of Melbourne and ABC, has been in the works since 2017 and was first announced in 2019. In January last year, the team behind Burn Gently revealed that the documentary was completed and in two 55-minute parts.