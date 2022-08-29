Burna Boy announces one-off Australian show in Sydney for September

Burna Boy has announced a one-off show in Sydney for next month, marking his only performance in Australia.

The show, announced today (August 29), will take place at the Aware Super Theatre (formerly the ICC Sydney Theatre) in approximately one month’s time, on Friday September 30. Tickets for the show will go on sale from tomorrow, Tuesday August 30, at 10am. Ticketing information will be available from the Live Nation Australia website.

Burna Boy’s Sydney show continues a notable year for the afrobeat musician, who released his sixth album, ‘Love, Damini’, in July. The 31-year-old won the BandLab NME Award for Best Solo Act In The World at the 2022 ceremony, and also headlined at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City for a show entitled ‘One Night In Space’.

He also experienced crossover success with the ‘Love, Damini’ single ‘Last Last’, which was released in May prior to the album coming out. It peaked at Number Four on the UK singles chart, saw Burna Boy enter the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, and topped the charts in South Africa. Former US President Barack Obama also included the track on his 2022 Summer Playlist.

Last year, NME included both Burna Boy’s 2013 single ‘Tonight’ and his 2018 single ‘Ye’ in its list of 20 seminal afrobeat songs. The former was described as “a sleeper hit that is too often overlooked”, while the latter was described as “the ultimate party anthem”.