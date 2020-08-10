Burna Boy announces release date and tracklist for new album ‘Twice As Tall’

Burna Boy has announced the release date and tracklist for his upcoming new album ‘Twice As Tall’.

The new album is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘African Giant’, and has been executively produced by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Bosede Ogulu and Burna Boy himself. It was largely recorded in Lagos, Nigeria during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Twice As Tall’ will be released this Friday (August 14), and Burna Boy has today (August 10) confirmed the full tracklist.

Advertisement

Featuring guest appearances by the likes of Chris Martin, Stormzy and Naughty By Nature, you can see the tracklist for ‘Twice As Tall’ below.

Level Up (Twice As Tall) [feat. Youssou N’Dour] Alarm Clock Way Too Big Bebo Wonderful Onyeka (Baby) Naughty By Nature [feat. Naughty By Nature] Comma No Fit Vex 23 Time Flies [feat. Sauti Sol] Monsters You Made [feat. Chris Martin] Wetin Dey Sup Real Life [feat. Stormzy] Bank On It

Last month, Burna Boy and Sam Smith’s collaboration ‘My Oasis’ was released. Speaking to NME about working with Smith, Burna Boy said: “I just love Sam Smith! I’ve always fucked with Sam Smith. Whenever anyone asked me in interviews who I wanted to work with I definitely mentioned Sam Smith’s name.

“I’ve always loved [their] music. [Their] melodies appeal to me. It was a no-brainer.”