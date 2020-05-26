Busby Marou and Alice Skye to perform live as part of National Reconciliation Week

A lineup of First Nations artists will perform live later this week as part of National Reconciliation Week.

Organised by Reconciliation Australia, the concert will feature performances from Brisbane duo Busby Marou, singer-songwriter Alice Skye and rapper Jimblah. Fellow musician Christine Anu will host the event.

The performances will be broadcast on ABC Radio on May 29 from 9:05pm AEST during National Evenings, as well as from Reconciliation Australia’s Facebook page.

Busby Marou recently released an alternate version of their 2019 track ‘Gone’, which featured on last year’s album, ‘The Great Divide’. The band were celebrating the release of the record with a national tour earlier this year, but were forced to cut it short as public gathering restrictions were implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alice Skye has featured on multiple livestream lineups to date, such as Ticketmaster’s Together Fest and #EarthHourLive. Yesterday, the singer-songwriter teased a new track, ‘Grand Ideas’, which will be premiered on Home and Hosed tonight (May 26) and released tomorrow (May 27). It will be Skye’s first release of 2020, and a follow-up to her 2019 single ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’.

In addition to the concert, Reconciliation Australia will be hosting a virtual Acknowledgement to Country ceremony on Wednesday May 27 to commence the week’s program.