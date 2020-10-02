Busby Marou and Funny Lumsden revealed for Savannah in the Round 2021

Organisers of Queensland’s Savannah in the Round country music festival have today (October 1) revealed the first artists for the inaugural event taking place next year.

Between October 1-3 2021, the Far North Queensland town of Mareeba will play host to the inaugural festival, set to feature the likes of Busby Marou, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kasey Chambers, Casey Barnes and more. Find the full list below.

The event was announced last year to originally take place in 2020 over the Queen’s Birthday Weekend before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement and the reimagined Savannah Summer Series.

In a press statement, Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones remarked that confirmation of Savannah in the Round taking place next year was “great news for Queensland and the Cairns and Great Barrier Reef region as the tourism and events industry continued to face the effects of COVID-19″.

“Savannah in the Round will play an important role in tourism recovery locally, delivering a great boost for the tourism industry when it’s needed most,” Jones said.

“COVID-19 is the biggest challenge our industry has faced and I congratulate the festival organisers for their resilience and commitment to adapt to deliver this year’s Savannah Summer Series and next year’s inaugural Savannah in the Round.

The Savannah In The Round 2021 first lineup artists are (in alphabetical order):



Blake O’Connor

Busby Marou

The Buckleys

Casey Barnes

Cameron Cusack

Camille Trail

Christie Lamb

Darlinghurst

Dee Jay Bux

Fanny Lumsden

Felicity Urqhart

Graeme Connors

James Blundell

Jasmine Rae

Jetty Road

John Williamson

Kasey Chambers

Lee Kernaghan

The McClymonts

Murphy’s Pigs

Pamagirri Dancers

Raechel Whitchurch

Route 33

Tony Q Band

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Wolfe Brothers