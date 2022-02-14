Bush’s Gavin Rossdale is filming his own cooking show

Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale is launching a new cooking and entertainment show called E.A.T.

The frontman, as Deadline reports, will “invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three course meal”.

Rossdale will eat the food with his guests, discuss their careers and generally ask what makes them tick. He may also jam with guests.

Advertisement

Tom Jones and 30 Rock alumni Jack McBrayer are the programme’s first confirmed guests.

While E.A.T. has yet to find a network or streaming platform, shooting for the show is reportedly “underway”. Roundtable Entertainment is producing the series.

Rossdale said: “Roundtable are the exact partners I’ve been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work.

“This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”

As LoudWire points out, the project has been an idea for some time. In 2010 IMDB wrote that Rossdale was in talks with the Food Network to host his own show.

Kitchen goals! ✨ @bushofficial lead singer @GavinRossdale gives us a tour of his modern chef’s kitchen, complete with a wine fridge full of guitars and plenty of avocados 🥑. Stream the full PeopleTV special here: https://t.co/63sGJYCPjK pic.twitter.com/QnZi2dY1FV — PeopleTV (@peopletv) May 5, 2021

Advertisement

During the COVID pandemic Rossdale made a series of instructional cooking videos for Peopletv.com (see videos above).

Meanwhile, last year Bush and Stone Temple Pilots cancelled their planned US co-headline tour, citing “unfortunate and unavoidable COVID-related circumstances”.

The joint venture was scheduled to start on September 30, 2021 and conclude on October 16, 2021.

“We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now. We’re so very much looking forward to coming back to all cancelled markets as soon as we can,” the Pilots said in a statement.