Footage of busker performing ‘ ‘Eternal Flame’ as Barcelona riot surrounds him goes viral

Footage has emerged of a street performer in Barcelona playing The Bangles‘ ‘Eternal Flame’ as a riot against the coronavirus curfew escalates behind him.

Protests began in the city over the weekend after the Spanish government declared a six-month state of emergency and implemented a nationwide curfew in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday (November 2), broadcaster Ciara King posted a video to Twitter in which a busker called Peter William Geddes is seen performing 1988’s ‘Eternal Flame’ on an electric piano.

Advertisement

As Geddes plays in the Plaça Nova, police vehicles attempt to disperse crowds in the background while one protester throws a missile at a van. A small fire can also be seen, with various explosions erupting off-screen.

Curfew in Barcelona last night. The juxtaposition of the man on the piano playing “Eternal Flame” by The Bangles and the scene unfolding behind them is quite something. pic.twitter.com/9buhxS0xe9 — Ciara King (@iamCiaraKing) November 2, 2020

“Curfew in Barcelona last night,” King captioned the upload. “The juxtaposition of the man on the piano playing ‘Eternal Flame’ by The Bangles and the scene unfolding behind them is quite something.”

According to The Guardian, Geddes explained during his performance: “When I play I am very calm. No nerves.”

The clip has so far been retweeted 15,000 times and registered 35,000 ‘likes’. You can watch it above.

Anti-lockdown protests also took place in Madrid, Málaga, Vitoria, Valencia, Santander and Burgos over the weekend. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has since urged for the “violent and irrational behaviour” to come to an end.

Advertisement

The Spanish curfew came into force on October 25 and takes place between 11pm and 6am. Local authorities are also able to prohibit travel between regions under the new ruling.