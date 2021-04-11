Busta Rhymes announces special 25th anniversary version of ‘The Coming’

Busta Rhymes has announced he’s releasing a special 25th anniversary edition of his debut album ‘The Coming’.

The album – which was originally released on March 26, 1996 – will feature remastered audio, instrumental tracks, and a number of hard-to-find remixes. The digital-only release will be reissued on April 16.

The 36-song tracklist includes previously-unreleased instrumental versions of the album’s original 12 tracks, as well as newly remastered versions of each.

Among the highlights there are eight bonus versions of the classic hip-hop anthem ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check’, including a ‘World Wide’ remix that features a verse from late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and a ‘Jay-Dee Bounce Remix’ produced by the legendary J Dilla. You can listen to the latter below.

‘The Coming (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)’ tracklist:

01. ‘The Coming’

02. ‘Do My Thing’

03. ‘Everything Remains Raw’

04. ‘Abandon Ship’ (Featuring Rampage The Last Boy Scout)

05. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check’

06. ‘It’s A Party’ (Featuring Zhane)

07. ‘Hot Fudge’

08. ‘Ill Vibe’ (Featuring Q-Tip)

09. ‘Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad’ (Featuring Jamal, Redman, Keith Murray, Rampage The Last Boy Scout, Lord Have Mercy)

10. ‘Still Shining’

11. ‘Keep It Movin’’ (Featuring Rampage The Last Boy Scout, Dinco, Milo And Charlie Brown)

12. ‘The Finish Line’

13. ‘End Of The World (Outro)’

14. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (The World Wide Remix)’ (Featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard)

15. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (The Jay-Dee Bounce Remix)’

16. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (The Jay-Dee Other Shit Remix)’

17. ‘It’s A Party (Allstar Remix)’ (Featuring SWV)

18. ‘It’s A Party (The Ummah Remix)’ (Featuring SWV)

19. ‘The Coming (Instrumental)’

20. ‘Do My Thing (Instrumental)’

21. ‘Abandon Ship (Instrumental)’

22. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Instrumental)’

23. ‘It’s A Party (Instrumental)’

24. ‘Hot Fudge (Instrumental)’

25. ‘Ill Vibe (Instrumental)’

26. ‘Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad (Instrumental)’

27. ‘Still Shining (Instrumental)’

28. ‘Keep It Movin’ (Instrumental)’

29. ‘The Finish Line (Instrumental)’

30. ‘Do My Thing (DJ Scratch Remix)’

31. ‘Abandon Ship (DJ Scratch Remix)’

32. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (DJ Scratch Albany Projects Remix)’

33. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Fila Mix 4)’

34. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Fila Mix 3)’

35. ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check (Acapella)’

36. ‘It’s A Party (Acapella)’ (Featuring SWV)

Last year, Busta Rhymes released his 10th studio album, ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called it “arguably one of the best produced hip-hop albums of the last five years”.

Meanwhile, a new song from A Tribe Called Quest‘s Phife Dawg has been released posthumously, titled ‘Nutshell Pt.2’ featuring verses from Busta Rhymes and Redman.