Busta Rhymes drops new single ‘YUUUU’ featuring Anderson .Paak

Busta Rhymes has shared a music video for new single ‘YUUUU’, featuring Anderson .Paak.

The monochromatic video, which dropped at midnight last night (September 18), follows a narrative where Busta and .Paak target each other as assassins. It was directed by Benny Boom and Busta Rhymes, with creative direction from Sam Lecca. Watch it below.

.Paak produced the beat and provided vocals for the new track. He celebrated the collaboration on Twitter, writing, “Shout out to my OG! One of my biggest supporters and family in the game! We got so many records this just the tip of the ice berg!’

Shout out to my OG! One of my biggest supporters and family in the game! We got so many records this just the tip of the ice berg! GO GET THAT NEW @bustarhymes ft yours truly and I’m on the BEAT !😭 ( I make one beat a year! )

🗣YUUUUUUUU IS OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! 🎥 @israelshoots pic.twitter.com/DVtZHNZugo — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) September 18, 2020

The single is the second to be released from Busta’s forthcoming studio album, ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.’ It marks the first solo LP from Busta since 2012’s ‘Year Of The Dragon’.

‘YUUUU’ is the latest in a collection of collaborations for .Paak this year. Previously, he featured on ‘Don’t Slack’ with Justin Timberlake, teamed up with Rick Ross for ‘Cut Em In’, and is set to appear on Nas’ upcoming album ‘King’s Disease’ with new track ‘All Bad’.

Meanwhile, Busta recently worked with Trippie Red on ‘I Got You’, which is set to feature on Trippie’s forthcoming ‘Pegasus’ LP.

Busta recruited Chris Rock for the announcement of his new album ‘ELE2’, which was detailed back in August in a one-minute trailer shared to Busta’s YouTube page.