Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma join Swizz Beatz for DMX tribute performance

Swizz Beatz teamed up with Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma and other rappers to lead a live tribute to the late DMX.

The set was part of Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in New Jersey over the weekend. Watch some of the performance below:

Advertisement

DMX died back in April after being hospitalised for a heart attack brought on from a reported overdose. Swizz, who had produced a number of DMX’s tracks, paid homage to the late rapper days after his passing.

“Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else,” Swizz said in the video.

“You ain’t ever seen him next to a Lamborghini… You ain’t ever seen him iced out with no jewellery, he did not care about any of that. He was the biggest. DMX was the biggest. And let me tell you why he was the biggest. He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did himself.”

The rapper’s first posthumous album, ‘Exodus’, was released the following month and featured Nas, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Alicia Keys, among other artists.

Advertisement

NME gave ‘Exodus’ three stars upon its release, describing the album as “a wonderful tribute record loaded with stellar individual moments” and “a beautiful reminder of why the world fell in love with DMX in the first place”.