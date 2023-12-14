Busta Rhymes reveals he’s “doing some shit” with Little Simz

Busta Rhymes has revealed that is working on something with Little Simz.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the rapper was asked about women in rap today.

“Right now, there is a huge female presence that has been really good for the culture. There has been an incredible and significant amount of dope women MCs that haven’t got the proper shine they deserved over the years. That imbalance, I was never a fan of it – I love women’s presence being as strong as it is right now. My immediate favourites are Scar Lip, Coi Leray, Bia and Little Simz,” he said before adding: “I am actually in the process of doing some shit with Simz; I’m definitely looking forward to that.”

It comes as Simz was nominated for four MOBO Awards this morning (December 14) including Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album of The Year for ‘NO THANK YOU’, Video of The Year for ‘Gorilla’ and Best Hip Hop Act.

Reviewing ‘NO THANK YOU’, NME awarded the 2022 record four stars and said: “This surprise 10-track collection is a clear-headed riposte to the fame game and the industry hangers-on trying to take a slice.”

It added: “The case for Simz to be recognised as a true modern great has only been strengthened with this release.”

Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes recently reflected on touring the world with 50 Cent on the recent ‘The Final Lap’ tour after performing at The O2 in London.

“The kind of camaraderie we got amongst each other as friends, as artists, this is real friendship here,” he said at the time.

“I’ve been on tours and watched a lot of funny energy and funny ego n****s, and n****s walk around [not] speak to each other; the vibe be fucked up. We gotta get the money so we not on beef but I’m just glad that we in this beautiful place in our life, man.”

His new album ‘Blockbusta’ was released last month.