Busta Rhymes shares explosive video for new track ‘Czar’

Busta Rhymes has shared an explosive video for his new single ‘Czar’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from the rapper’s new album ‘Extinction Level 2: The Wrath Of God’, which arrived on Friday (October 30), the new track features Brooklyn duo M.O.P., who Busta famously collaborated with on the remix to hip-hop anthem ‘Ante Up’.

The video for ‘Czar’, a word used to describe a supreme ruler, sees Busta anointed as “the chosen one” by a tribe leader, before he performs with a number of tribal dancers, M.O.P. and his longtime friend and hype man Spliff Starr.

With a vibe similar to the video for Busta’s 1997 smash ‘Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See’, ‘Czar’ sees cameos from comedians Chris Rock and Michael Blackson.

Watch the video for ‘Czar’ below:

Last night (October 31), Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their collaborative track ‘YUUUU’.

The pair initially released the single in September as the second cut from Busta’s new album. As well as being backed by a full band and animated visuals for the performance, Busta and .Paak were also joined by rapper Spliff Star, who chipped in with supporting vocals.

Meanwhile, Busta has shared memories of his time at high school, and his rap battles with then fellow student Jay-Z.

Appearing on 85 South Show, Busta looked back at the rise of fast flow and chopper rap in the mid-1990s. “Hov was on that shit really early,” he said, before recalling a rap battle with Jay-Z while the two of them were in high school.

“Ultimately, Hov got the best of the battle in that moment,” he said. “I was just starting to figure out how to master my fascination with the speed rap. He was already on it.