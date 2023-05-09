Busted’s Matt Willis admits addiction drove him to do “six grams” of cocaine “every fucking day” after band reunion

Busted‘s Matt Willis revealed his drug addiction drove him to do “six grams” of cocaine “every fucking day” after the band’s reunion in 2016.

The bassist has opened up about his drug use in a new BBC documentary titled Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction. He explained he was able to get clean for his wedding to TV presenter Emma Willis, and had managed to stay sober until 2016, when Busted announced a new tour and album.

“Within a month I was doing six grams, bang, bang, bang, on my own, every fucking day and not coming home until three in the morning, pretending I was working on an album, which I wasn’t really writing,” he shared.

Advertisement

His relapse was due to him being offered a line of cocaine at an after party following a sold out show on the Busted reunion tour. “I was like, ‘Cocaine wasn’t a problem for me, alcohol was my downfall,’ so I did it. I wasn’t really writing I was making shit music in the studio doing coke,” he added.

While discussing the people who would tell his wife to leave him, he shared: “I thought she would leave me many, many times, and I was involved in some of those times when people were saying that. I’m so grateful she didn’t and that she could see something in our relationship that was worth holding on to. And it was – we have three kids, and we’re very happy.”

“It’s always hard to hear other people telling your wife to get out, but understandably at the time,” he added. Willis has also admitted to being terrified of relapsing saying “if I do that again, everything will end.”

Willis continued: “I suppose when you see it written down on paper you realise how bad he was. There were so many ways that he hid things, I was so scared he would die.

Advertisement

“Living with someone with addiction is unpredictable and anxiety-inducing, which I’m trying to say with a smile on my face, so I don’t start crying again.”

In other news, Busted have been releasing reimagined versions of their hit songs in celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary.

Their most recent release was ‘Meet You There 2.0’, a pop-punk take on the band’s acoustic ballad ‘Meet You There’ which features Neck Deep.

Busted recently added extra dates to their 2023 UK reunion tour. The trio are set to hit the road in September to mark their 20th anniversary. They will play a special greatest hits set at arenas across the country, including The O2 in London.