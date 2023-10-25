Busy P says new Justice album gave him “goosebumps” and compares it to ‘Cross’

Pedro Winter – AKA Busy P – has shared that the upcoming Justice LP gave him “goosebumps” and compared it to their debut album ‘Cross’.

Speaking to NME about the creation of his electronic label Ed Banger – which represents acts such as Breakbot, Uffie, SebastiAn, and the now-defunct electronic icons Daft Punk – Winter discussed Justice’s upcoming album, claiming that listening to it gave him the same goosebumps he had upon hearing the duo’s eponymous 2007 debut, ‘Cross’.

“Listening to ‘Cross,’ I had goosebumps – I loved each and every note of this record, and I have goosebumps when I’m listening to the forthcoming [2024] Justice album, too,” he told NME.

Advertisement

He continued: “I can only be proud as a manager to work with a band that is pushing the boundaries and innovating like them. We are celebrating the 20 years of Ed Banger, but we are also celebrating 20 years of Justice.”

Speaking about the duo’s debut LP, Winter said: “We can now look back and agree, there was definitely a change [in electronic music]. People were like, ‘What’s going on with this distortion? These heavy metal visuals with these funky basslines; [Justice] are affiliated with Daft Punk – who are these guys?,” adding: “Ed Banger wouldn’t be as it is without them. And I believe they wouldn’t be as big either if Ed Banger wasn’t there.”

Back in June, Winter announced that Justice will release a new album and hit the road next year.

Speaking with French news outlet, France Inter, the music mogul confirmed that the electronic duo have been busy working on a new album, which is set for release in 2024. He also announced that the pair — comprised of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay — are going to be embarking on a series of live dates to coincide with the release.

The producer did not share any details regarding the title, release date, or the sound of the forthcoming album, nor did he disclose which countries the band would be venturing to for the upcoming tour.

Advertisement

The upcoming release will mark Justice’s first new music in eight years, and will follow on from their last album ‘Woman’, which was their third studio album and was preceded by singles, ‘Pleasure’, ‘Love S.O.S’, ‘Fire’ and ‘Chorus’.

Two years after the album dropped, the duo also released a remix album titled ‘Woman Worldwide’, which reworked tracks from across their back catalogue. It also reflected the live shows from their previous ‘Woman’ tour, which included slots at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Primavera Sound.

In other Justice news, in 2022 the members became involved in a legal spat with Justin Bieber. This was in regard to the cover for Bieber’s sixth record ‘Justice’, which arrived back in March 2021 and referenced the pop star’s Christian faith by using a crucifix-style “T” in the title.

Fans soon began noticing the similarities between the logo and that of the French dance duo, who have used the font since 2003. The group’s management later revealed that Bieber’s team had contacted them about potentially working together on his new graphic.

After the original controversy, Justice presented Bieber’s team with a cease and desist order over the artwork, claiming that the use of a crucifix symbol incorporated into the title ‘Justice’ constitutes as infringement, with Justice having copyrighted the graphic/word combination in France and the European Union.