Butterfingers return with new single from third studio album and tour dates

Brisbane veterans Butterfingers have announced their long-awaited third studio album ‘Bad News’, as well as an accompanying tour.

Entitled ‘Bad News’, the album will mark the first from the hip-hop group since 2006’s ‘The Deeper You Dig…’.

Its first single, ‘Dancing (To the Beat of My Own Drum)’, was officially released today. Frontman “Evil” Eddie Jacobson described the song in a statement as “that scene in the film where the protagonist slays the dragon”. Listen to it below.

‘Bad News’ has been framed as a quasi-concept LP, detailing the life of the band members between the release of ‘The Deeper You Dig…’ and recording the new record in 2019.

“It’s not as literal as a regular concept album, but each song represents a scene,” says Jacobson. “The story within the album covers everything from self loathing, facing bankruptcy, battling drug addiction, failed friendships/betrayal, heartbreak – and then overcoming all that to make a rad album.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Bad News’ on March 30, Butterfingers will embark on an extensive Australian tour, starting in Fremantle in mid-April before ending in Cairns – the far-north of the band’s native Queensland – in early June. Find the full list of dates below.

Originally forming in 2001, Butterfingers first found success with their 2003 singles ‘Everytime’ and ‘I Love Work,’ both of which charted highly in that year’s Hottest 100.

The band also found success throughout the mid-2000s with singles such as ‘Yo Mama,’ ‘FIGJAM’ and ‘Get Up Outta the Dirt’ before parting ways in 2009.

They ultimately reunited in 2017, releasing two singles, ‘Big Night Out’ and ‘Bullet to the Head’, before starting work on their third album.

Butterfingers’ 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Mojo’s Bar (April 16)

Perth Badlands Bar (17)

Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel (18)

Bunbury, Prince of Wales Hotel (19)

Burleigh Heads, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse (24)

Brisbane, The Triffid (25)

Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter (May 2)

Hobart, Altar (8)

Launceston, Royal Oak Hotel (9)

Melbourne, Howler (15)

Frankston, Pelly Bar (16)

Canberra, UC Hub (21)

Sydney, The Lansdowne (22)

Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel (23)

Mount Gambier, Shadows (29)

Adelaide, Crown & Anchor (30)

Townsville, Otherwise (June 5)

Cairns, Gilligans Backpackers Hotel & Resort (6)