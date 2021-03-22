Byron Bay Bluesfest 2021 says it will go ahead over Easter weekend despite flooding

Byron Bay Bluesfest 2021 will still be going ahead over Easter weekend despite severe flooding and heavy rain throughout New South Wales.

Over the past few days, several communities in the state have been impacted by severe flooding, with evacuation orders being issued for some areas.

Today, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the entire NSW coast, saying that heavy rainfall and subsequent flash flooding presents a “serious risk” to NSW’s Northern Rivers region, where Bluesfest is held, and Mid North Coast today and tomorrow.

“Most areas of New South Wales will see a clearing trend early Wednesday as a drier airmass moves into the region,” the Bureau added.

A representative for the festival told NME today (March 22) that the festival will still be going ahead from April 1 to 5.

NME has asked Bluesfest for more details and will update this story accordingly.

Earlier this year, Bluesfest confirmed it would be going ahead as planned after the state government approved their 150-page COVID-safe plan.

Festival director Peter Noble said the event will run at 50 per cent capacity as opposed to usual years, extending across grounds, stages and campsites.

Bluesfest 2021 will be sporting an all-Australian lineup, with the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers, Hiatus Kaiyote and more set to play.

More recently, acts like Pete Murray and Kate Ceberano were added to the bill as well.

Bluesfest’s 2020 event was cancelled just three weeks out from its scheduled date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some international acts who were on that lineup, including Patti Smith and George Benson, recently had their sideshows postponed to April 2022.