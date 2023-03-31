Here are the final set times for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2023

Byron Bay Bluesfest organisers have shared the full set times for this year’s edition of the festival, which will run from April 6 to 10 at its usual home, Byron Events Farm, in the coastal NSW town – see the playing schedule in its entirety below.

There will be four stages at this year’s Bluesfest: Crosswords, Mojo, Delta and Juke Joint. The festival’s first night will be closed out (on different stages) by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, the Black Sorrows and Larkin Poe. Costello and Rateliff will both play closing sets again the following evening, with Gang of Youths and St. Paul & the Broken Bones headlining the remaining stages.

Saturday’s nighttime offerings include Joe Bonamassa, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Counting Crows, Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Dami Im and Buddy Guy. Sunday night highlights, meanwhile, include Tash Sultana, Mavis Staples and Bonnie Raitt. Performances from the Doobie Brothers, The Cat Empire, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul will close the festival’s final day, on April 10.

Advertisement

Elsewhere among this year’s line-up are the likes of Beck, LP, Jackson Browne, Frank Turner, Yirrmal, Fools, Ash Grunwald, Xavier Rudd, Coterie, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Spinifex Gum. A tribute to the late Archie Roach – who passed away in July last year – will be held on the festival’s second day, organised in association with the Archie Roach Foundation.

This year’s line-up sparked backlash last month when controversial reggae rock band Sticky Fingers were added to the bill. In response to the booking, both King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Sampa the Great – who were previously booked to perform at the festival – withdrew from the line-up.

Festival director Peter Noble repeatedly defended the band, but Sticky Fingers eventually exited the line-up themselves. Bluesfest organisers said they “cannot, sadly, continue to support Sticky Fingers by having them play our 2023 edition” in a statement released March 2, and apologised to those “[they] involved in this matter through our mistaken belief that forgiveness and redemption are the rock on which our society is built”.

Other acts who were originally announced as part of the line-up but have since exited the bill include The Soul Rebels, GZA, Talib Kweli and Big Freedia. A representative for The Soul Rebels claimed festival director Peter Noble cancelled their Bluesfest appearances and tour “in bad faith and in breach of contract”, which Noble has denied.

Byron Bay Bluesfest’s 2023 set times are:

Thursday (April 6)

Crossroads

14:30-14:45 Welcome to Country

15:00-16:00 Nikki Hill

16:30-17:30 St. Paul & the Broken Bones

18:00-19:00 Spinifex Gum

19:30-20:30 The Angels

21:00-22:00 Beth Hart

22:30-23:30 Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Advertisement

Mojo

14:45-15:30 Daniel Champagne

16:00-17:00 Dog Trumpet

17:30-18:30 LP

19:00-20:00 Kaleo

20:30-22:00 Paolo Nutini

22:30-24:00 Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Delta

15:30-16:30 The Bros. Landreth

17:00-18:00 Greensky Bluegrass

18:30-19:30 Steve Earle

20:00-21:00 Lucinda Williams

21:30-22:45 The Black Sorrows

Juke Joint

15:30-16:30 Frank Sultana

17:00-18:00 Southern Avenue

18:30-19:30 Keb’ Mo’

20:00-21:00 Eric Gales

21:30-22:30 Larkin Poe

Friday (April 7)

Crossroads

11:30-12:30 Frank Sultana

13:00 -14:00 19-Twenty

14:30-15:30 Fools

16:00-17:00 LP

17:30-18:30 Kaleo

19:00-20:00 Beck

20:30-22:00 Paolo Nutini

22:30-23:45 Gang of Youths

Mojo

13:00-14:00 Ray Beadle

14:30-15:45 Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

16:15-17:15 Marcus King

17:45-18:45 A Heartfelt Tribute to Archie Roach

19:15-20:15 Spinifex Gum

20:45-21:45 Yirrmal

22:15-23:45 Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Delta

12:00-13:00 Round Mountain Girls

13:30-14:30 The Bros. Landreth

15:00-16:00 Daniel Champagne

16:30-17:30 Steve Earle

18:00-19:00 Keb’ Mo’

19:30-20:30 Lucinda Williams

21:00-22:00 Larkin Poe

22:30-23:30 Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Juke Joint

12:30-13:30 Southern Avenue

14:00-15:00 Bud Rokesky

15:30-16:30 Steve ‘n’ Seagulls

17:00-18:00 Greensky Bluegrass

18:30-19:30 Chain

20:00-21:00 The Black Sorrows

21:30-22:30 Vintage Trouble

23:00-24:00 St Paul & the Broken Bones

Saturday (April 8)

Crossroads

12:30-13:30 Eric Stang With Clarence Bekker Band

14:00-15:15 Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

15:45-16:45 Marcus King

17:15-18:15 Chain

18:45-19:45 Eric Gales

20:15-21:45 Buddy Guy

22:15-23:15 Joe Bonamassa

Mojo

12:30-13:30 Bud Rokesky

14:00-15:00 Jerome Williams

15:30-16:30 Vintage Trouble

17:00-18:00 Allison Russell

18:30-19:45 Jackson Browne

20:15-21:15 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

21:45-23:15 Counting Crows

Delta

13:30-14:30 Hussy Hicks

15:00-16:00 Nikki Hill

16:30-17:30 19-Twenty

18:00-19:00 Frank Turner

19:30-20:30 Clarence Bekker Band

21:00-22:00 Beth Hart

22:30-23:30 Femi Kuti & the Positive Force

Juke Joint

12:00-12:45 Loose Content

13:15-14:00 Buttered

14:30-15:30 Daniel Champagne

16:00-17:00 Dog Trumpet

17:30-18:30 Electric Cadillac

19:00-20:00 Fools

20:30-21:30 Dami Im

22:00-24:00 Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Sunday (April 9)

Crossroads

12:30-13:30 Round Mountain Girls

14:00-15:00 Allison Russell

15:30-16:30 Yirrmal

17:00-18:00 Femi Kuti & the Positive Force

18:30-19:30 Michael Franti & Spearhead

20:30-22:00 Tash Sultana

22:30-23:45 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Mojo

13:00-14:00 Hussy Hicks

14:30-15:30 Steve Poltz

16:00-17:00 The Bros. Landreth

17:30-18:30 Nikki Hill

19:00-20:00 Mavis Staples

20:30-22:00 Bonnie Raitt

22:30-24:00 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Delta

13:00-14:30 Rockwiz Live

15:00-16:00 Roshani

16:30-17:30 Steve ‘n’ Seagulls

18:00-19:00 19-Twenty

19:30-20:30 Backsliders

21:00-22:00 Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges

22:30-23:30 Lachy Doley & the Horns of Conviction

Juke Joint

13:15-14:00 2023 Busking Adult Winner

14:30-15:30 Bobby Alu

16:00-17:00 Ash Grunwald

17:30-18:30 Ray Beadle Stax of Blues

19:00-20:00 Electric Cadillac

20:30-21:30 Dami Im

22:00-24:00 Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Monday (April 10)

Crossroads

12:30-13:30 Steve ‘n’ Seagulls

14:00-15:00 Yirrmal

15:30-16:30 Jon Stevens

17:00-18:00 Beth Hart (Acoustic)

18:30-20:00 Bonnie Raitt

20:30-23:00 The Doobie Brothers

Mojo

12:00-13:00 Bobby Alu

13:30-14:30 Backsliders

15:00-16:00 Ash Grunwald

16:30-17:30 Mavis Staples

18:00-19:15 Xavier Rudd

19:45-21:15 Michael Franti & Spearhead

21:45-22:45 The Cat Empire

Delta

13:00-14:30 Rockwiz Live

15:00-16:00 Steve Poltz

16:30-17:30 Dog Trumpet

18:00-19:00 Clarence Bekker Band

19:30-20:30 Coterie

21:00-22:00 Femi Kuti & the Positive Force

22:30-23:45 Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Juke Joint

13:15-14:00 2023 Busking Grommet Winner

14:30-15:30 Local High School Showcase

16:00-17:00 Roshani

17:30-18:30 Lachy Doley & the Horns of Conviction

19:00-20:00 Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges

20:30-21:30 Nikki Hill

22:00-24:00 Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul