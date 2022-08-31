Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt and Gang Of Youths lead first Bluesfest 2023 line-up announcement

Byron Bay Bluesfest organisers have revealed dates and the first line-up announcement for the festival’s 2023 edition, which is set to return to Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah between April 6 to 10 next year.

Among the international names on the first line-up announcement are Elvis Costello & The Imposters (exclusive to the festival) along with Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Michael Franti And Spearhead, Steve Earle And The Dukes, plus The Soul Rebels – who’ll be joined by special guests Talib Kweli, GZA and Big Freedia.

Gang Of Youths will also be returning home to Australia for an exclusive appearance at Bluesfest. Other homegrown acts include King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya. See the full first line-up announcement below. Five-day, VIP and camping tickets are on sale now.

Further line-up announcements are set to come in the following weeks and months. There will also be satellite events taking place in Melbourne and Perth, as well as side shows. Some of the acts on the first line-up announcement have already announced their own headline shows – such as Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples.

“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era,” commented Festival Director Peter Noble in a statement.

“Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world and Americana artists (and so much more) back to our shores after so long. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.”

Noble added: To all Bluesfest fans, artists, suppliers, contractors, volunteers and to my dedicated team – thank you so much for your belief and your support. Together we’ve endured a few hard years. It’s time to get excited… time to come out and play, and to enjoy an experience like no other.”

After its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to COVID-19, Bluesfest returned in April this year, with a predominantly Australian line-up that included the likes of Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers, Crowded House, Amy Shark, The Cat Empire, George Benson, The Wailers and more.

The Bluesfest 2023 line-up so far is:

19-Twenty

The Barnestormers

Beth Hart (exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters (exclusive)

Eric Gales

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths (exclusive)

Greensky Bluegrass

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to the Greats of the Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo (exclusive)

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (exclusive)

Robert Glasper

Rockwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with special guests Talib Kweli, GZA, Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (exclusive)

Spinifex Gum feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & the Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd