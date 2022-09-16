Daily playing schedule announced for Bluesfest 2023

After rounding August out by revealing the dates and first names on the line-up for next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, organisers have now announced which days they’ll be playing – see the full breakdown below.

Among the international names on the first line-up announcement are Elvis Costello & The Imposters along with Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Michael Franti And Spearhead, Steve Earle And The Dukes, plus The Soul Rebels – who’ll be joined by special guests Talib Kweli, GZA and Big Freedia.

Gang Of Youths will also be returning home to Australia for an exclusive appearance at Bluesfest. Other homegrown acts include King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire and Spinifex Gum featuring Marliya. Most of the artists billed will perform multiple times across the five-day festival.

Further line-up announcements are set to come in the following weeks and months. There will also be satellite events taking place in Melbourne and Perth, as well as side shows. Some of the acts on the first line-up announcement have already announced their own headline shows – such as Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples.

The festival itself is set to return to Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, and will run over April 6-10 next year. Five-day, VIP and camping tickets are on sale now.

“For the first time since 2019, Bluesfest is presenting a fully international festival experience like the legendary ones we did before the COVID-era,” commented Festival Director Peter Noble in a statement.

“Whilst there are still plenty of Aussie artists listed in this first and upcoming announcements it is wonderful to once again in 2023, after four long years be able to bring back some of the greatest blues, roots, soul, rock, hip hop, R&B, world and Americana artists (and so much more) back to our shores after so long. As well as, of course, the stars of tomorrow.”

Noble added: “To all Bluesfest fans, artists, suppliers, contractors, volunteers and to my dedicated team – thank you so much for your belief and your support. Together we’ve endured a few hard years. It’s time to get excited… time to come out and play, and to enjoy an experience like no other.”

After its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to COVID-19, Bluesfest returned in April this year, with a predominantly Australian line-up that included the likes of Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers, Crowded House, Amy Shark, The Cat Empire, George Benson, The Wailers and more.

The first line-up announcement for Bluesfest 2023 is:

THURSDAY APRIL 6

Beth Hart*

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales

Greensky Bluegrass

Joe Camilleri presents A Star Studded Tribute To The Greats Of The Blues

Kaleo

Keb’ Mo’ Band

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Nikki Hill*

Southern Avenue

Spinfex Gum feat. Marlya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

FRIDAY APRIL 7

19-Twenty

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass

Kaleo

Keb’ Mo’ Band

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Nikki Hill*

Sothern Avenue

Spinfex Gum feat. Marliya

Steve Earl & The Dukes

SATURDAY APRIL 8

19-Twenty

The Black Sorrows

Beth Hart (Solo*)

Buddy Guy (The Final Tour Of Australia)

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Eric Gales

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa*

Marcus King

Nikki Hill*

SUNDAY APRIL 9

19-Twenty

The Barnestormers

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Chain

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Lachy Dolyey & The Horns Of Conviction

Mavis Staples

Michael Fanti & Spearhead

Robert Glasper

Rockwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kwell, Gza & Big Freedia

Tash Sultana

MONDAY APRIL 10

Beth Hart*

Bonnie Raitt

The Cat Empire

Chain

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Jon Stevens

Lachy Doley & The Horns Of Conviction

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill*

Robert Glasper

Rockwiz Live

The Soul Rebels

Xavier Rudd

* exclusive to Bluesfest 2023