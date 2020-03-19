Byron Bay Bluesfest announces 2021 return, confirms new dates

Byron Bay Bluesfest director Peter Noble has confirmed that the festival will return in 2021, after this year’s edition was cancelled due to the government’s ban on public gatherings of over 500 people.

The 2021 dates have been set for Easter weekend, from April 1 to 5. In a press release issued this afternoon (March 19), Noble added that “over 30 artists” from this year’s planned lineup have confirmed they are ready to reschedule for the 2021 event.

“Their level of support and goodwill is inspiring and I foresee a great event to come,” Noble said.

Advertisement

“I am a veteran; having been in this incredible industry since the ’60s I have never experienced such a dire situation. As a premier event, we need to present another Bluesfest not only for ourselves but also for the entire entertainment industry to see that there will be a brighter day, and that as an industry we will come back from this.”

He noted that it’s not yet confirmed if the 2020 headliners – including Alanis Morissette, Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House and Patti Smith And Her Band – will remain the same, but the festival is currently “in discussions with all the agents representing the artists who were due to play this Easter”.

The festival director also said that ticket refunds or the option to roll over to Bluesfest 2021 will be announced soon, as their claims are currently being processed by their insurance companies.

“We will constantly keep our patrons updated in this area and thank them all again for the patience they have shown,” Noble added.

Advertisement

Besides Bluesfest, a slew of other tours and festivals across Australia have also been postponed or cancelled over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced today that all non-residents and non-Australian citizens would be banned from entering the country starting tomorrow (March 20).