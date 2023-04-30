Cable Ties drop new single ‘Change’ and announce Australian tour

Cable Ties have shared a new preview of their upcoming third album, ‘All Her Plans’ – a song called ‘Change’, about “how to keep surviving and fighting even when it feels like we’re going backwards” – alongside the news of an eight-date headline tour.

In a press release, frontwoman Jenny McKechnie explained that ‘Change’ “contrasts the traumatisation of victim/survivors by the so-called justice system with the solidarity and hope I have found talking to mothers, friends and strangers, who have connected with the songs I’ve screamed into the abyss”.

The song’s lyrics, she continued, “reflect a collection of experiences I’ve had over the last decade, particularly relating to being a woman who plays loud angry, feminist music”.

McKechnie further explained: “Playing this type of music has allowed me to have deeply moving conversations with people who connect to the experiences I describe. I treasure these conversations. They are the thing that keeps me going when I feel like there’s no point to my silly little songs in my silly little band.

“I recorded the vocal take for this song very shortly after Roe v Wade was overturned, so I was extremely fired up and dejected, but wanted to remind myself why we keep going.”

Have a listen to ‘Change’ below:

‘Change’ is the third single to be released from ‘All Her Plans’, following ‘Time For You’ last month and ‘Perfect Client’ back in January. The album is set for release on June 23 via Poison City.

Cable Ties will take the record on tour staring Friday July 28, when they play the Sound Doctor in Anglesea. They’ll head to Castlemaine next, then roll through a further six cities – Melbourne, Brisbane, Beechworth, Canberra, Sydney and Port Kembla – into the middle of August. Our Carlson will support the band across all eight shows, and tickets are on sale now – find them here.

Cable Ties’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 28 – Anglesea, Sound Doctor

Saturday 29 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

AUGUST

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Max Watt’s

Saturday 5 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Thursday 10 – Beechworth, Tanswells

Friday 11 – Canberra, The Shaking Hand

Saturday 12 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Sunday 13 – Port Kembla, The Servo