Cable Ties announce new album ‘All Her Plans’

Melbourne post-punk trio Cable Ties have announced their third studio album, ‘All Her Plans’.

The record, per a press release, is due to arrive on streaming platforms on June 23 via Poison City and Merge Records. The news of ‘All Her Plans’ comes alongside a music video for the band’s newly released single, ‘Time For You’.

‘Time For You’ marks the second single to be released from the upcoming record, following ‘Perfect Client’ earlier this year.

Watch the music video for Cable Ties’ ‘Time For You’ below.

Cable Ties’ guitarist and lead vocalist Jenny McKechnie said of ‘Time For You’ via a press statement: “‘Time For You’ is about feeling safe and happy with someone. I’m a pretty chaotic and anxious person. I often feel that I’m barely holding everything together and never have enough time for everything I’ve planned. When I come home to my partner James, I feel safe, happy and like everything is going to be ok. It’s like our time together sits outside of the timeline of the rest of my life.”

Cable Ties have also shared the cover art and tracklist for ‘All Her Plans’, which can be seen below.

The tracklist for ‘All Her Plans’ is:

1. ‘Crashing Through’

2. ‘Perfect Client’

3. ‘Time For You’

4. ‘Too Late’

5. ‘Mum’s Caravan’

6. ‘Thoughts Back’

7. ‘Silos’

8. ‘Change’

9. ‘Deep Breath Out’

‘Far Enough’, Cable Ties’ second album, arrived in March 2020 after being previewed with singles like ‘Self-Made Man’ and ‘Hope’. It marked their debut on US independent label Merge Records, who released it jointly with Poison City in Australia.