Cable Ties release new album ‘Far Enough’

Today (March 27), Cable Ties have released their label debut album ‘Far Enough’ via Merge/Poison City Records. Listen to it below.

The Melbourne punk trio released four of the album’s eight songs as singles before release: ‘Hope’, ‘Sandcastles’, ‘Self-made Man’ and ‘Tell Them Where To Go’.

‘Far Enough’ follows the band’s self-released record ‘Say What You Mean’, released in 2017. That record attracted the attention of Merge, who signed them for their label follow-up.

Advertisement

Stream ‘Far Enough’ below.

Yesterday (March 26), Cable Ties were forced to postpone their Australian ‘Far Enough’ album tour due to the coronavirus travel and public gatherings restrictions. The band were due to kick off their tour in Sydney on April 24 before heading around the country until late May. Cable Ties urged ticketholders to keep their ticket unless they were financially unable to do so.

“We are currently working on rescheduling these dates for later in the year. As such, we’d LOVE it if ticket holders wanna hang on to their tickets as we move to announcing new dates – your tickets will be valid for those new shows,” they wrote in a statement.

The band have also had to postpone their US and European tours due to coronavirus travel restrictions.