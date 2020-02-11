News Music News

Cable Ties share energetic video for new song ‘Self-Made Man’

They’ve also announced dates for their upcoming national tour

Sofiana Ramli
Cable Ties share new music video and announce Australian tour
Credit: Press/Spike Vincent

Cable Ties continue to tease their forthcoming album ‘Far Enough’ with a brand-new single, ‘Self-Made Man’. It has arrived alongside an accompanying music video, which you can watch below.

The song is described as a “potent political commentary”, according to the band in a press statement. As frontwoman Jenny McKechnie explains, “The self-made man created wealth through the exploitation of other people and abuse of public resources.”

She added: “He doesn’t care about the suffering of others because – in his eyes – he got what he deserved through hard work, and they have not. It is inconvenient for the self-made man to analyse systems of oppression which he has manipulated for his own gain. Those things are just a distraction from hard work and getting what you want.”

In the accompanying video, directed by Oscar O’Shea, a group of women get rowdy and dance along to the song while a lone businessman tries, but fails, to turn off the music.

Check it out here.

Cable Ties will also embark on a tour of Australia in support of ‘Far Enough’.

The Melbournian trio will play a series of festivals and international shows in February and March, including Farmer and the Owl Festival in Wollongong, before hitting the road for an eight-date trek across the country in April.

The band will stop by all major cities, as well as an intimate show in Port Kembla on the south coast of New South Wales.

View this post on Instagram

So excited to have Self-Made Man out in the world today. It's the next single off Far Enough which is out March 27 through the darlings at @poisoncity and @mergerecords . The video clip was directed by @osca___r. To celebrate, we are heading off around Australia when we get back from overseas in April. First headline shows ever in WA (yes, we read your comments) and going back to a bunch of places we love playing. Tickets on sale now!! Friday April 24 – Waywards, Sydney, Saturday April 25 – Servo, Port Kembla, Sunday April 26 – Transit, Canberra, Friday May 1 – The Golden Wattle, Adelaide Saturday May 2 – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne Friday May 15 – Four5Nine, Perth Saturday May 16 – Mojos, Fremantle Saturday May 23 – The Foundry, Brisbane

A post shared by Cable Ties (@cable.ties) on

‘Far Enough’ is due out March 27 via Poison City Records/Merge Records and will include the previously released singles ‘Sandcastles’ and ‘Tell Them Where To Go’.

Cable Ties’ Far Enough Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, Waywards (April 24)
Port Kembla, Servo Food Truck Bar (25)
Canberra, Transit Bar (26)
Adelaide, The Golden Wattle (May 1)
Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (2)
Perth, Four5Nine (15)
Fremantle, Mojos (16)
Brisbane, The Foundry (23)

