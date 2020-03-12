Cable Ties share new single ‘Hope’, postpone US tour

Cable Ties have postponed their US tour following the cancellation of SXSW. The band has simultaneously shared ‘Hope’ from their forthcoming album ‘Far Enough’.

It is currently unclear when the rescheduled US tour will take place. Currently, Cable Ties are planning to go ahead with a run of European dates before returning for a national tour in support of ‘Far Enough’.

‘Hope’ is the third single released by the band from ‘Far Enough’ thus far, following ‘Self-Made Man’ and ‘Sandcastles’ from earlier this year. The new song is written and sung by guitarist Jenny McKechnie, and is an “uncomfortable personal examination”.

“This song is about losing hope and the importance of getting it back, even when you can see no logical reason to have it,” McKechnie said in a press statement.

“This is where the album starts to take a clear deviation from our previous album. I’m no longer righteously angry, looking out and shouting at the world. I start looking at myself and sometimes I don’t like what I see.”

Listen to ‘Hope’ below:

‘Far Enough’ will arrive on March 27 via Poison City/Merge Records. The band’s national tour dates are below, with tickets on sale now.

Cable Ties 2020 Australian Tour:

Sydney, Waywards (April 24)

Port Kembla, Servo (25)

Canberra, Transit Bar (26)

Adelaide, The Golden Wattle (May 1)

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (2)

Perth, Four5Nine (15)

Fremantle, Mojos (16)

Brisbane, The Foundry (23)

