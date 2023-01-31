Cable Ties return with ripping new single ‘Perfect Client’

Melbourne post-punk trio Cable Ties have returned with their first new music since 2020, a bracing single titled ‘Perfect Client’.

“‘Perfect Client’ is about the inability of the health care system to care for someone who experiences addiction and complex mental health problems,” singer and guitarist Jenny McKechnie explained in a statement.

“It voices the frustration I have felt watching someone close to me go in and out of detox, rehab and hospitalisation over many years.” Listen below:

‘Far Enough’, Cable Ties’ second album, arrived in March 2020 after being previewed with singles like ‘Self-Made Man’ and ‘Hope’. It marked their debut on US independent label Merge Records, who released it jointly with Poison City here in Australia.

Declaring it one of the 25 best Australian albums of the year, NME said: “With great riffs comes great rewards – and Cables Ties’ extraordinary second album ‘Far Enough’ smokes. Jenny McKechnie has a voice that transports you directly into her experience. You feel everything she’s feeling.

“Sure, 2020 turned into a write-off just as Cable Ties were about to go global. But their time will come, and by then the trio’s ball of rage will have the might and momentum of a rolling boulder. “